Mahomet-Seymour topples Lincoln 31-28

Mahomet-Seymour knocked off Lincoln 31-28 at Mahomet-Seymour High on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 12, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against St Charles North and Lincoln took on Decatur MacArthur on February 15 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap
