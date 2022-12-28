 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion defeats Jacksonville in lopsided affair 65-33

Marion controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-33 win against Jacksonville in an Arkansas boys basketball matchup.

The last time Marion and Jacksonville played in a 57-25 game on December 29, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on December 17, Jacksonville squared off with Glenview Glenbrook South in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

