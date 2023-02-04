It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Maroa-Forsyth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-47 over Champaign St. Thomas More in Illinois boys basketball action on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against LeRoy . For more, click here. Maroa-Forsyth took on Petersburg PORTA on January 27 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.