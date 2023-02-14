Maroa-Forsyth rolled past Riverton for a comfortable 65-45 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.
Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 17-11 advantage over Riverton through the first quarter.
The Hawks drew within 29-25 at the half.
Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 53-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.
The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton played in a 70-46 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on February 7, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Williamsville . For results, click here. Riverton took on Athens on February 7 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.
