Maroa-Forsyth edges Decatur St. Teresa in tough test 60-54

Maroa-Forsyth upended Decatur St. Teresa for a narrow 60-54 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.

Maroa-Forsyth darted in front of Decatur St. Teresa 15-12 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa took a 32-25 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading to the half locker room.

The scoreboard showed Decatur St. Teresa with a 46-44 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading into the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Maroa-Forsyth, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-8 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on January 18, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth took on Auburn on January 21 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap

