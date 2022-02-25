Maroa-Forsyth edges Normal University in tough test 62-58

A tight-knit tilt turned in Maroa-Forsyth's direction just enough to squeeze past Normal University 62-58 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 18, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Normal University took on Springfield Southeast on February 15 at Normal University High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
