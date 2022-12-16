Maroa-Forsyth engineers impressive victory over Warrensburg-Latham 61-38

Maroa-Forsyth painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Warrensburg-Latham's defense for a 61-38 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.
