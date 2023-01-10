Maroa-Forsyth escapes close call with Decatur St. Teresa 52-49

Maroa-Forsyth topped Decatur St. Teresa 52-49 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Maroa-Forsyth darted in front of Decatur St. Teresa 15-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 28-26 at halftime over the Trojans.
Decatur St. Teresa jumped a small margin over Maroa-Forsyth as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The fourth quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 52-49 scoring margin.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St Teresa squared off with January 25, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 3, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Sullivan in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.