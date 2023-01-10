Maroa-Forsyth escapes close call with Decatur St. Teresa 52-49

Maroa-Forsyth topped Decatur St. Teresa 52-49 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Maroa-Forsyth darted in front of Decatur St. Teresa 15-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 28-26 at halftime over the Trojans.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped a small margin over Maroa-Forsyth as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 52-49 scoring margin.