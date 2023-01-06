Maroa-Forsyth escapes close call with Tolono Unity 53-48

Maroa-Forsyth eventually plied victory away from Tolono Unity 53-48 at Maroa-Forsyth High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Tough to find an edge early, Maroa-Forsyth and Tolono Unity fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 27-22 advantage at half over the Rockets.
Maroa-Forsyth moved to a 41-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-12 in the fourth quarter.
