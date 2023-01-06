 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth escapes close call with Tolono Unity 53-48

  • 0

Maroa-Forsyth eventually plied victory away from Tolono Unity 53-48 at Maroa-Forsyth High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, Maroa-Forsyth and Tolono Unity fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 27-22 advantage at half over the Rockets.

Maroa-Forsyth moved to a 41-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-12 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on January 29, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 29, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Tolono Unity took on Williamsville on December 30 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

