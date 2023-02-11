Maroa-Forsyth showed it had the juice to douse Argenta-Oreana in a points barrage during a 77-38 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Argenta-Oreana played in a 82-57 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on February 4, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More . For results, click here. Argenta-Oreana took on Heyworth on January 31 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.