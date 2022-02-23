Maroa-Forsyth overcomes Williamsville in competitive affair 66-63

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Maroa-Forsyth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 66-63 over Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Williamsville 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's shooting darted to a 27-23 lead over Williamsville at halftime.

