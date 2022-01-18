Maroa-Forsyth pours it on Williamsville 65-45

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Maroa-Forsyth turned out the lights on Williamsville 65-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 18.
Maroa-Forsyth's offense jumped to a 29-18 lead over Williamsville at halftime.
In recent action on January 4, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Stanford Olympia and Williamsville took on Athens on January 13 at Williamsville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.