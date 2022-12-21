Maroa-Forsyth takes a toll on Mt. Pulaski 54-43

Riding a wave of production, Maroa-Forsyth surfed over Mt. Pulaski 54-43 in Illinois boys basketball on December 21.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Mt Pulaski faced off on December 29, 2021 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 16, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Mt Pulaski took on Athens on December 16 at Athens High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
