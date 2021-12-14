Maroa-Forsyth tenderizes Moweaqua Central A & M 64-42

Yes, Maroa-Forsyth looked superb in beating Moweaqua Central A & M, but no autographs please after its 64-42 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 14.

Maroa-Forsyth moved in front of Moweaqua Central A & M 20-10 to begin the second quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense jumped on top to a 49-33 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M at the half.

