Maroa-Forsyth tenderizes Moweaqua Central A & M 64-42

Yes, Maroa-Forsyth looked superb in beating Moweaqua Central A & M, but no autographs please after its 64-42 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 14.
Maroa-Forsyth moved in front of Moweaqua Central A & M 20-10 to begin the second quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth's offense jumped on top to a 49-33 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M at the half.
In recent action on December 6, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Decatur Lutheran on December 3 at Decatur Lutheran. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
