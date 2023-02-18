Buffalo Tri-City got no credit and no consideration from Maroa-Forsyth, which slammed the door 66-38 at Maroa-Forsyth High on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Argenta-Oreana . For a full recap, click here. Buffalo Tri-City took on Edinburg on Feb. 10 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For results, click here.
