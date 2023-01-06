Mason City Illini Central designs winning blueprint against Rockford Lutheran 66-56

Mason City Illini Central stretched out and finally snapped Rockford Lutheran to earn a 66-56 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
In recent action on December 29, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Rockford Lutheran took on St Joseph-Ogden on December 29 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.
