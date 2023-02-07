Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mason City Illini Central chalked up in tripping Stanford Olympia 62-60 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 7.
In recent action on January 31, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For results, click here. Stanford Olympia took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 24 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.
