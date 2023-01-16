Mattoon casts spell on Pana 53-50

Mattoon edged Pana 53-50 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball on January 16.
The last time Mattoon and Pana played in a 62-57 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Pana faced off against Macon Meridian and Pana took on Mattoon on January 3 at Pana High School. Click here for a recap.
