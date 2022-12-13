Metamora drums Canton with resounding beat 77-27

Metamora left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Canton from start to finish for a 77-27 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 13.
Metamora drew first blood by forging a 17-11 margin over Canton after the first quarter.
The Redbirds registered a 46-19 advantage at half over the Little Giants.
Metamora charged to a 69-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Redbirds, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 final quarter, too.
