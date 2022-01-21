 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora imposes its will on Canton 72-41

Impressive was a ready adjective for Metamora's 72-41 throttling of Canton at Metamora High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 14 , Canton squared up on Dunlap in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Redbirds breathed fire in front of the Little Giants 72-41 to begin the second quarter.

