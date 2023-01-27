Metamora imposes its will on Canton 75-44

Metamora put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Canton for a 75-44 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.
Metamora drew first blood by forging a 21-10 margin over Canton after the first quarter.
The Redbirds opened a giant 45-20 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.
Metamora jumped to a 65-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Redbirds, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-8 final quarter, too.
Last season, Metamora and Canton faced off on January 21, 2022 at Metamora High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Canton faced off against Morton and Metamora took on Waverly South County on January 21 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.