Metamora imposes its will on Canton 75-44

Metamora put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Canton for a 75-44 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 21-10 margin over Canton after the first quarter.

The Redbirds opened a giant 45-20 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Metamora jumped to a 65-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Redbirds, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-8 final quarter, too.