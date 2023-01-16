 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Metamora outduels Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in competitive clash 60-50

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Metamora will take its 60-50 victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 16.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Metamora squared off with March 12, 2022 at Metamora High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against St Louis Christian Brothers and Metamora took on Urbana on January 5 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News