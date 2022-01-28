Milford pulls python act on Danville Schlarman 89-42

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Milford turned out the lights on Danville Schlarman 89-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
Recently on January 22 , Danville Schlarman squared up on Tuscola in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
