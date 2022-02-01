Minonk Fieldcrest escapes close call with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-50

A tight-knit tilt turned in Minonk Fieldcrest's direction just enough to squeeze past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.
The first quarter gave the Knights a 11-5 lead over the Falcons.
The Knights' offense moved to a 24-13 lead over the Falcons at the half.
Minonk Fieldcrest's leg-up showed as it carried a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's finishing flurry, but Minonk Fieldcrest swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.