Minonk Fieldcrest escapes close call with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-50

A tight-knit tilt turned in Minonk Fieldcrest's direction just enough to squeeze past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.

The first quarter gave the Knights a 11-5 lead over the Falcons.

The Knights' offense moved to a 24-13 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Minonk Fieldcrest's leg-up showed as it carried a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's finishing flurry, but Minonk Fieldcrest swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

