Moline routs Springfield Lanphier 70-40

Moline showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Springfield Lanphier 70-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.
Moline drew first blood by forging a 15-4 margin over Springfield Lanphier after the first quarter.
The Maroons opened a massive 38-19 gap over the Lions at the half.
Moline jumped to a 54-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.
