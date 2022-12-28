Moline routs Springfield Lanphier 70-40

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Springfield Lanphier 70-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

Moline drew first blood by forging a 15-4 margin over Springfield Lanphier after the first quarter.

The Maroons opened a massive 38-19 gap over the Lions at the half.

Moline jumped to a 54-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

