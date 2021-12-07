Monticello buries Williamsville under avalanche of points 49-28

Monticello offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Williamsville with an all-around effort during this 49-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Monticello faced off against Riverton and Williamsville took on Beardstown on December 1 at Williamsville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Monticello's shooting jumped on top to a 24-8 lead over Williamsville at the half.
