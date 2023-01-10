Monticello clips Clinton in tight tilt 62-58

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Monticello nabbed it to nudge past Clinton 62-58 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.

Monticello darted in front of Clinton 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Monticello jumped ahead over Clinton when the final quarter began 46-43.

The Sages avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-15 stretch over the fourth quarter.