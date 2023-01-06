Monticello designs winning blueprint against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 57-47

Monticello collected a solid win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a 57-47 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Monticello and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central squared off with January 7, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on December 28, Monticello squared off with Tuscola in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
