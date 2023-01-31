Monticello edges Rantoul in tough test 47-39

Monticello posted a narrow 47-39 win over Rantoul in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.
Last season, Monticello and Rantoul faced off on February 1, 2022 at Monticello High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Rantoul faced off against Charleston . Click here for a recap. Monticello took on Fairbury Prairie Central on January 24 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
