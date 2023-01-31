 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Monticello edges Rantoul in tough test 47-39

  • 0

Monticello posted a narrow 47-39 win over Rantoul in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, Monticello and Rantoul faced off on February 1, 2022 at Monticello High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Rantoul faced off against Charleston . Click here for a recap. Monticello took on Fairbury Prairie Central on January 24 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News