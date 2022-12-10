Monticello escapes close call with Maroa-Forsyth 54-48

Monticello posted a narrow 54-48 win over Maroa-Forsyth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

Monticello opened with a 14-6 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Sages fought to a 32-18 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Monticello steamrolled to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans outpointed the Sages 24-13 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.