Monticello escapes close call with Maroa-Forsyth 54-48

Monticello posted a narrow 54-48 win over Maroa-Forsyth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.
Monticello opened with a 14-6 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth through the first quarter.
The Sages fought to a 32-18 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.
Monticello steamrolled to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans outpointed the Sages 24-13 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
