Monticello mauls Paxton-Buckley-Loda in strong showing 53-30

Monticello showered the scoreboard with points to drown Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Monticello's offense stormed to a 27-5 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda at halftime.

In recent action on February 15, Monticello faced off against Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Clifton Central on February 19 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

