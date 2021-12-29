Monticello outlasts Tuscola 50-34

Monticello tipped and eventually toppled Tuscola 50-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 18, Monticello faced off against Greenville and Tuscola took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 23 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Sages' shooting jumped to a 25-21 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
The Sages' edge showed as they carried a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
