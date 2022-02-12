Monticello pours it on Decatur St. Teresa 65-43

Monticello's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur St. Teresa 65-43 on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 20-10 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

Monticello's offense struck to a 34-19 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the half.

Monticello's force showed as it carried a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Sages cloned their points production 15-15.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.