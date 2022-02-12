Monticello pours it on Decatur St. Teresa 65-43

Monticello's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur St. Teresa 65-43 on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 5, Monticello faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Decatur St Teresa took on Sullivan on January 31 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Monticello a 20-10 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.
Monticello's offense struck to a 34-19 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the half.
Monticello's force showed as it carried a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Sages cloned their points production 15-15.
