Monticello pushes over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Monticello spurred past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 21-5 advantage over Monticello at the half.

