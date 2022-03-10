Monticello rains down on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38

Monticello handed Taylor Ridge Rockridge a tough 54-38 loss at Monticello High on March 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Monticello opened with a 11-2 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the first quarter.
Monticello kept a 16-8 intermission margin at Taylor Ridge Rockridge's expense.
The Sages' edge showed as they carried a 32-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on March 4 , Monticello squared up on El Paso-Gridley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
