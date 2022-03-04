 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monticello sews up El Paso-Gridley 51-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, Monticello wore a victory shine after clipping El Paso-Gridley 51-46 on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 9-9 tie through the first quarter.

Monticello's shooting moved to a 23-17 lead over El Paso-Gridley at the intermission.

The Sages' position showed as they carried a 32-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 25 , Monticello squared up on Fairbury Prairie Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

