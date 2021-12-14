Monticello tacks win on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 69-28

Monticello's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 69-28 win over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Monticello faced off against Williamsville and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Tuscola on December 7 at Tuscola High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
