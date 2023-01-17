Monticello tops Stanford Olympia 58-47

Monticello called "game" in the waning moments of a 58-47 defeat of Stanford Olympia on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Monticello and Stanford Olympia faced off on January 18, 2022 at Stanford Olympia High School. For more, click here.
Recently on January 10, Monticello squared off with Clinton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
