Monticello turns out the lights on Clinton 62-24

Monticello's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton 62-24 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
The first quarter gave the Sages a 22-13 lead over the Maroons.
In recent action on December 18, Monticello faced off against Greenville and Clinton took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 22 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
