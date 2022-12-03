Morton mollywopps Canton 58-28

Canton got no credit and no consideration from Morton, which slammed the door 58-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.
The first quarter gave Morton a 15-1 lead over Canton.
The Potters opened a lopsided 30-14 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.
Morton roared to a 45-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Potters outscored the Little Giants 13-6 in the final quarter.
Last season, Morton and Canton squared off with January 28, 2022 at Morton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
