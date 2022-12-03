 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morton mollywopps Canton 58-28

  • 0

Canton got no credit and no consideration from Morton, which slammed the door 58-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

The first quarter gave Morton a 15-1 lead over Canton.

The Potters opened a lopsided 30-14 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Morton roared to a 45-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Potters outscored the Little Giants 13-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, Morton and Canton squared off with January 28, 2022 at Morton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

