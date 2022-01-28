Morton sets a fast pace to trip Canton 67-28

Morton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-28 win over Canton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 22 , Canton squared up on Chicago Lindblom in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Morton opened with a 45-13 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.
Morton's domination showed as it carried a 67-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.