Mt. Olive pockets narrow victory over Springfield Lutheran 68-62

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mt. Olive didn't mind, dispatching Springfield Lutheran 68-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Crusaders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wildcats 43-37 at the end of the first quarter.
Mt. Olive broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 68-62 lead over Springfield Lutheran.
