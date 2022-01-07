Mt. Pulaski tackles Hartsburg-Emden 60-37

Mt. Pulaski didn't tinker around with Hartsburg-Emden. A 60-37 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Mt. Pulaski made the first move by forging a 16-4 margin over Hartsburg-Emden after the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers' offense roared to a 29-9 lead over the Stags at halftime.

