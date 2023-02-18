Mt. Sterling Brown County's river of points eventually washed away Hartsburg-Emden in a 56-36 cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Mt Sterling Brown County faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic . For results, click here. Hartsburg-Emden took on Tremont on Feb. 7 at Tremont High School. Click here for a recap.