Mt. Sterling Brown County outlasts Havana in topsy-turvy battle 48-34

Playing with a winning hand, Mt. Sterling Brown County trumped Havana 48-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.

Last season, Mt Sterling Brown County and Havana faced off on December 14, 2021 at Mt Sterling Brown County High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Havana faced off against Rushville-Industry and Mt Sterling Brown County took on Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf on December 7 at Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. Click here for a recap

