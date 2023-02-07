Mt. Zion collected a solid win over Lincoln in a 45-34 verdict during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Lincoln and Mt Zion faced off on January 20, 2022 at Lincoln High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 31, Mt Zion faced off against Taylorville . For results, click here. Lincoln took on Taylorville on February 2 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
