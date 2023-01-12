Mt. Zion chalks up convincing victory over Charleston 70-40

Mt. Zion flexed its muscle and floored Charleston 70-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 12.
Last season, Mt Zion and Charleston squared off with January 13, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 7, Mt Zion squared off with Bloomington in a basketball game. For more, click here.
