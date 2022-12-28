Mt. Zion dismantles Galesburg 69-47

Mt. Zion earned its community's accolades after a 69-47 win over Galesburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Galesburg and Mt Zion squared off with December 28, 2021 at Mt Zion High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Galesburg took on Danville on December 21 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
