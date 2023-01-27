 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Zion dismantles Mahomet-Seymour in convincing manner 61-40

Mt. Zion put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Mahomet-Seymour for a 61-40 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion played in a 53-45 game on December 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Mt Zion faced off against Tolono Unity and Mahomet-Seymour took on Washington on January 17 at Washington Community High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

