Mt. Zion dismantles Mahomet-Seymour in convincing manner 61-40

Mt. Zion put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Mahomet-Seymour for a 61-40 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion played in a 53-45 game on December 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Mt Zion faced off against Tolono Unity and Mahomet-Seymour took on Washington on January 17 at Washington Community High School. For results, click here.
