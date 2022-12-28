Mt. Zion ends the party for Dunlap 75-62

Mt. Zion dumped Dunlap 75-62 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Mt Zion and Dunlap squared off with December 29, 2021 at Dunlap High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 17, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Dunlap took on Canton on December 16 at Dunlap High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
